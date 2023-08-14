GLOBAL CONTAINER TERMINALS ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD DIRECTOR

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. (GCT) today announced that Jane O’Hagan has been appointed to its Board as an independent director and Chair of its Human Resources Committee, effective August 1, 2023.

Ms. O’Hagan brings tremendous industry experience to GCT’s Board as a seasoned Canadian executive and corporate director in the transportation and logistics sector, among other industries. From 2010 to 2014, Ms. O’Hagan was the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. She has held other senior roles at CP Rail including Senior Vice President, Strategy and Yield; Vice President, Strategy and External Affairs; and, Assistant Vice President, Strategy and Research.

Ms. O’Hagan is an experienced board director, serving since 2014 as a board member and Chair of the governance committee of Descartes Systems Group, a global transportation and logistics software company based in Waterloo, Ontario. She has served other corporate boards and associated board committees including USD Partners GP LCC and Pinnacle Renewable Energy, both publicly-traded corporations. Ms. O’Hagan has significant experience in governance and corporate stewardship, serving as Chair of USD Partners’ conflicts committee and as a member of its audit committee, as well as a member of the audit and risk committee at Pinnacle Renewable Energy.

Based in Calgary, Ms. O’Hagan’s accomplishments as a senior business leader have been recognized by the Women’s Executive Network, which named her among Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in 2012. Ms. O’Hagan holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) and a Bachelor of Administrative and Commercial Studies from Western University, where she also completed graduate studies in Program and Policy Studies. Ms. O’Hagan is also a holder of the ICD.D designation and earned a CERT Certificate in Cyber Risk Oversight from Carnegie Mellon University and the National Association of Corporate Directors in February 2018.

About GCT Global Container Terminals Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. operates four Green Marine certified terminals in two principal North American ports. Through GCT USA on the East Coast, the company operates two award-winning facilities: GCT New York in Staten Island, NY, and GCT Bayonne in Bayonne, NJ. On the West Coast, GCT Canada operates two gateway terminals: GCT Vanterm and GCT Deltaport in Vancouver and Delta, BC.

Visit www.globalterminals.com or follow us @globalterminals to find out more about GCT.

