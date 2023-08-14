Dental Materials Market to be Worth $8.4 Billion by 2030—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled ‘ Dental Materials Market by Type (Ceramics, Metal-Ceramics, Amalgam, Resin-based Composites, Glass Ionomer, Biomaterials {Bone Grafts, Membrane}, Bonding Agents), End User (Dental Lab, Dental Manufacturer, Clinics, Research)—Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the dental materials market is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Dental materials include ceramics, metal-ceramics, resin-composites, amalgam, glass ionomers, and dental biomaterials. These materials are used for direct and indirect dental restorations and the manufacture of various dental products, including implants, orthodontic products, dental prosthetics, and direct dental fillings. The rising prevalence of dental diseases and the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry & dental tourism drive the growth of the dental materials market.

Growing Adoption of CAD/CAM in Dentistry to Offer Growth Opportunities for the Dental Materials Market

Computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems are widely used in dentistry, mainly for fabricating inlays, crowns, fixed partial dentures, and implant prostheses. CAD/CAM technology has been applied to the fabrication of complete dentures, offering many advantages to dentists and patients. These technologies reduce the number of appointments and increase the availability of spare dentures as digital data is saved.

In addition, laboratory work can be completed more conveniently and cost-effectively than traditional methods. Additionally, CAD/CAM technology’s high precision in dental restoration is increasing its adoption in dentistry. It is used to design and manufacture milled crowns and bridges and design fabricated abutments used in dental implants. This technology is also used in customizing dental prosthetics, such as dental crowns made of zirconium.

The adoption of this technology has been increasing in laboratories across developed countries. Technological advancements and the availability of hardware/software alternatives are accelerating the adoption of CAD/CAM systems, and even smaller dental clinics are moving ahead with the adoption. Expanding applications of CAD/CAM for dental materials other than conventionally used materials offer opportunities for the market’s growth. For instance, only zirconia or alumina was previously available for machining copings, but now materials such as glass ceramics are also being used.

The dental materials market is segmented by type (indirect restorative materials {metal-ceramics, ceramics, other indirect restorative materials}, direct restorative materials {amalgam, resin-based composites, glass ionomer, and other direct restorative materials}, dental biomaterials {dental bone grafts, membranes, and other dental biomaterials}, impression materials, bonding agents}), end user (dental products manufacturers, dental laboratories, dental clinics & hospitals, and academic & research institutes), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on type, the direct restorative materials segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the growing prevalence of dental diseases and the growing demand for minimally invasive dentistry. Direct materials can be placed directly in the tooth cavity during a single appointment and are appropriate only when sufficient tooth structure remains to maintain the integrity of the restorative material. These materials are applied to teeth when they are flexible and able to carve and finish and can be used intraorally, directly on tissues.

Based on end user, the dental clinics & hospitals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing consolidation of dental practices and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies by dental clinics drives the growth of this segment.

Chairside CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing techniques have enabled dental clinics and hospitals to construct restorative products such as veneers, dentures, and crowns more efficiently and in-house without outsourcing to dental laboratories. These technologies also enable dental practices to reduce labor costs and turnaround time and provide patients with more standardized products and same-day restorations than outsourcing to dental laboratories.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, the growing awareness of dental treatments and oral health, the rising healthcare spending, and the growth of dental tourism in the region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the last 3–4 years. The dental materials market has witnessed several product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions in the past few years.

The key players operating in the dental materials market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), ZimVie. Inc. (U.S.), Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (US), Kulzer GmbH (Germany), GC Corporation (Japan), Ultradent Products Inc. (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), and Kuraray Co. Ltd (Japan).

Scope of the Report:

Dental Materials Market, by Type

Indirect Restorative Materials Metal-Ceramics Ceramics Other Indirect Restorative Materials



Note: Other Indirect Restorative Materials include resin-based composites, acrylic resins, and metal alloys.

Direct Restorative Materials Amalgam Resin-based Composites Glass Ionomer Other Direct Restorative Materials



Note: Other Direct Restorative Materials include ceramics, gold fillings, and gold alloys.

Dental Biomaterials Dental Bone Grafts Membranes Other Dental Biomaterials



Note: Other dental biomaterials include growth factors, tissue engineering scaffolds, hemostatic agents, and barrier materials.

Impression Materials

Bonding Agents

Dental Materials Market, by End User

Dental Laboratories

Dental Products Manufacturers

Dental Clinics & Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Dental Materials Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATM)

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)



