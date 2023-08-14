WPAY: Revolutionizing P2P Payments Through Cryptographic Proof

Peda Waltair, Visakhapatnam, India, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global financial system has undergone multiple changes throughout its lifetime. First, with the introduction of the gold standard, then with advancements in banking communications, digitized international trade and investment, and remittances. All of these inventions have made the world economy more efficient. In recent years, this trend hasn’t stopped. World-leading entrepreneurs still continue to release exciting financial products that improve our lives and make the market more efficient.





The next iteration of financial technologies are already here: cryptocurrency, cryptography, distributed ledgers, and blockchain technology. These four technologies are already changing the nature of P2P payments and global value exchanges.

World Pay (WPAY) is the newest creation that seeks to build on the P2P and blockchain revolution to make finance more direct and transparent.

Introducing WPAY: A Decentralized Payment System For Everyone

WPAY is a decentralized payment system that is based on cryptographic proof rather than trust. WPAY’s payment system allows for direct transactions to take place between people without the need for a third-party.

This is a positive key feature that WPAY is introducing as it will help many people worldwide avoid the entry barriers, the high-fees, the slowness, and the risks of censorship of using traditional payment platforms such as Paypal. In addition, WPAY’s application of advanced cryptography protects users against fraud, while also supporting small transactions.

The world today is digital in every way. Social media interactions are digitized, communications are digitized, business is digitized, and finance is digitized. Resulting from this are realistic banking and app risks that happen every day such as fraud, hacks, and theft. A solution to these problems is WPAY.

In particular, WPAY is solving these problems with its platform that implements blockchain and cryptographic technology.

WPAY’s solution is based on cryptographic proof that facilitates direct transactions between parties without the need for a middleman. WPAY’s secure and innovative payment system ensures that transactions are irreversible, which protects sellers from fraud and protects buyers from payment uncertainties. This is the meaning of a win-win application.

WPAY is trailblazing on a new path towards improved fintech experiences.

The WPAY Train Has Arrived: Use-Cases For The WPAY Token

First, WPAY has released a token called the World Pay Token ($WPAY), which is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on the Binance Smart Chain. The WPAY token is a pure peer-to-peer version of electronic cash that allows for online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution.

The World Pay Token provides a powerful connection between the real and virtual worlds, integrating the two universes where payments can be made more simply and the P2P industry can thrive.

The advantages of WPAY are that the token has no intermediaries, which means lower transaction costs, transfer speeds are fast, which means less waiting periods, and there are no borders, which means you can transact with anyone around the globe. These three primary features provide WPAY with the potential to streamline decentralized cross-border payments and transactions.

The Future of WPAY: Experimenting With Its Ecosystem

WPAY has announced an exciting roadmap which includes token listings on crypto exchanges. WPAY will list on MEXC on August 14th.

Additionally, WPAY will be launching utilities, introducing a WPAY P2P Exchange, and developing a WPAY Wallet that has two-factor authentication. WPAY’s next phase involves a WPAY P2P launchpad, a WPAY blockchain, QR scan functionality, a WPAY card, which connects to Visa or Mastercard, and an NFT marketplace.

These initiatives showcase that WPAY is planning to develop an ecosystem that will strive to attract more users to its platform.

Cryptocurrency and P2P systems are a bright partnership that can yield positive benefits for the world. WPAY has the ability to play a major role in the industry.

About WPAY

