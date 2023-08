Landsbankinn hf. has today concluded the sale of floating rate bonds with a maturity of 2 years in the amount of NOK 700 million. The bonds were priced at a spread of 305bps over 3-month NIBOR. The bonds are expected to be rated BBB by S&P Global Ratings.

The bonds will be issued under the bank’s EMTN programme and expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin on 21 August 2023.

Nordea acted as a dealer on the transaction.