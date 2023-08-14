The E-Commerce packaging market is projected to grow from USD 69.3 billion in 2023 to USD 111.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.05%

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-Commerce Packaging Market by Material, Product Type, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485047/?utm_source=GNW



• By Material, Corrugated Boards dominated the market in 2022.



Corrugated board dominates the market share among corrugated boards, paper, plastics, and others in the E-Commerce packaging industry due to several key factors.Its superior strength, durability, and versatility make it an ideal choice for safeguarding products during shipping, ensuring they reach customers in optimal condition.



Furthermore, corrugated board is highly regarded for its sustainability, as it is primarily made from recycled materials and can be easily recycled again. The ability to customize and incorporate branding elements adds to its appeal, providing an enhanced unboxing experience for customers and fostering brand engagement.

• By product Type, Boxes accounted for the maximum share in 2022.



Boxes hold the highest market share among different product types in the E-Commerce packaging market for several compelling reasons.Their versatility and adaptability make them ideal for accommodating various product sizes and shapes while providing robust protection during shipping.



Boxes find widespread applications in E-Commerce packaging across industries such as electronics, fashion, cosmetics, food and beverages, furniture, etc.Their customizability allows for branding elements, product information, and handling instructions to be incorporated, delivering an enhanced unboxing experience and effectively promoting brand identity to customers.



With their strong market presence, boxes continue to be the preferred choice for efficient and reliable E-Commerce packaging solutions.

• By application, Food & Beverages to have the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Food and beverage demonstrate the second highest growth rate among electronics, fashion, furniture, cosmetics, and others in the E-Commerce packaging market. This can be attributed to the surge in online grocery shopping, food delivery services, and the demand for specialized packaging solutions that ensure product freshness, safety, and attractive presentation.



Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in the E-Commerce packaging market in 2022.

The Asia Pacific E-Commerce packaging market is witnessing growth propelled by factors.The region has a massive population and a rapidly growing E-Commerce industry, fueling the demand for packaging solutions to support the increasing volume of online orders.



Asia Pacific is home to several major economies with robust manufacturing capabilities, making it a manufacturing hub for various industries.This proximity to production facilities reduces shipping costs and enables efficient supply chain management.



The region’s focus on quality, aesthetics, and sustainability plays a significant role in driving the growth of the E-Commerce packaging market in the Asia Pacific.

• By Company: Tier1: 40%, Tier 2: 25%, Tier3: 4: 35%

• By Designation: C-Level: 35%, Director Level: 30%, Others: 35%



By Region: North America: 25%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 45%, South America: 5%, and Middle East & Africa: 5%.



Companies Covered: International Paper (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), Mondi Group (UK), DS Smith (UK), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), and others are covered in the E-Commerce packaging market.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the E-Commerce packaging market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on product type, material, application, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the E-Commerce packaging market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall E-Commerce packaging market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing E-Commerce sales worldwide, technological advancements, the rising prevalence of internet access and smartphones), restraints (Lack of sufficient plastic recycling infrastructures), opportunities (Growing social media influence), and challenges (extremely competitive market and harmful effects of plastic on environment) influencing the growth of the E-Commerce packaging market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the E-Commerce packaging market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the E-Commerce packaging market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the E-Commerce packaging market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like International Paper (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), Mondi Group (UK), DS Smith (UK), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), and among others in the E-Commerce packaging market. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the E-Commerce packaging market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485047/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________