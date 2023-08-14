In-Office Chairside 3D Printing In Dentistry Market Size Worth USD 5.43 Billion by 2032 at 19.45% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Office Chairside 3D Printing in Dentistry Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ In-Office Chairside 3D Printing in Dentistry Market Information by Product & Service, Technology, Application, and Region- Forecast Till 2032”, the market size was valued at USD 0.91 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.10 billion in 2023 to USD 5.43 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.45% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).

Market Scope:

The staggering number of patients demonstrates that dental disorders affect a sizable percentage of global citizens; accordingly, a strong and efficient global dental care infrastructure is required to deal with the issue. Dental 3D printing is widely regarded as the wave of the future because it holds the promise of providing rapid, high-quality dental care to patients. It has been shown effective by resolving issues of speed, accuracy, uniqueness, and cost. Now patients may have their custom-made implants with minimal fuss and at a cost that is 80 percent lower than what it used to be. It follows that the market for dental 3D printing done at the patient's chair will expand rapidly in the future years.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 5.43 Billion CAGR 19.45% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product & Service, Technology And Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for personalized dental procedures Rising geriatric population and growing dental tourism

In-Office Chairside 3D Printing in Dentistry Market Competitive Outlooks:

Key companies in the in-office chairside 3D printing in dentistry market includes:

SprintRay, Inc. (US)

Formlabs (US)

EnvisionTEC US LLC (US)

Asiga (Indonesia)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)

Planmeca OY (Finland)

DWS (Italy)

Zuga Medical (US)

LuxCreo (US)

HeyGears (US)

In-Office Chairside 3D Printing in Dentistry Market Trends:



Market Drivers

Market expansion can be attributed, in part, to rising demand for individualized dental care and the widespread prevalence of dental caries and other oral illnesses. The increasing prevalence of odontoma is leading to dislocation of teeth and jaws. This condition affects people of all ages and manifests itself in numerous ways, including misaligned teeth and jaws. Because people's teeth and jaws are misaligned in different ways, there has been a rise in interest in individualized dental care.

Tooth displacement, deformity, devitalization, and aplasia result from odontoma's bone extension into the jaws, which also changes the face geometry. Patients with crooked teeth go to the dentist because they need specialized treatment. In addition, the introduction of 3D printing in dental practices has presented a viable alternative to individualized and tailored care, which is expected to significantly boost the industry.

In addition, 3D printing may greatly enhance the efficiency of any dental office or laboratory and greatly cut down on patient chair time. It allows for a great deal of leeway in terms of product customization and yields highly accurate and high-quality 3D-printed dental models. Occlusal splints and other dental models can now be printed in-office in as little as one day. This facilitates dental care and helps bring in more revenue. As a result, the market is expected to expand over the forecast time period on account of factors such as rising instances of dental caries, the introduction of new products, and the advantages of 3D printing.

Limits in the Market

However, the market has not expanded as rapidly as it could since qualified specialists are in short supply.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Dentists have been among the hardest afflicted by the COVID-19 epidemic's devastation to the business world. Additionally, the worldwide limitations and lockdown in most countries had a detrimental impact on the demand and sales of dental equipment and services. Additionally, the war against coronavirus has moved the focus of many gadget manufacturers.

While many industries are still reeling from the effects of COVID-19, the 3D printing sector appears to have recovered and be trending upwards. This expansion has been spurred by a number of motivations, including the need to simplify in-chair procedures and boost dental professionals' and patients' sense of security.

In-Office Chairside 3D Printing in Dentistry Market Segmentation:

By Product & Service

In 2022, the equipment industry was the market leader, but it is expected that the services industry will grow at a faster clip between 2022 and 2032.

By Technology

Stereolithography (SLA) is expected to have the highest CAGR from 2022-2032 when broken down by technology.

By Application

In 2022, prosthodontics accounted for the majority of the market, and between 2022 and 2032, implantology is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

In-Office Chairside 3D Printing in Dentistry Market Regional Analysis:

Several reasons, including the rising prevalence of dental caries and other oral disorders, high oral care spending, and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, contributed to North America's 40%+ market share in 2022. In North America, dental caries and other oral disorders are on the rise.

The aging population and expanding popularity of dental tourism in Europe both bode well for the region's share of the global industry. In addition, certain European nations provide reasonably priced dental care, including Spain, Poland, and Hungary. As a result, more people are traveling there to get dental work done.

Increasing desire for digital dental solutions to facilitate the clinical workflow and rising disposable incomes make the Asia-Pacific region an attractive market for in-office/chairside 3D printing in dentistry. Due of the high precision required for dental restoration, the Asia-Pacific dentistry industry is rapidly adopting computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM).

