The global market for food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies is estimated to be valued at USD 7.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.4 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1%

coli, and Listeria are particularly concerning as they can compromise the microbiological safety of food, leading to foodborne illnesses. According to a recent report by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020, there was an increase in cases of potentially dangerous foodborne illnesses in 2019 compared to the preceding three years, primarily caused by common bacteria present in the US food supply.



The systems sub-segment in the by type segment is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.1% for the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market.



The demand for testing systems used in food pathogen testing equipment is increasing significantly due to a variety of compelling considerations.With the rising frequency of foodborne diseases, governments, and consumers are placing a greater focus on food safety, resulting in an increased need for dependable testing solutions.



Stricter food safety requirements enforced by regulatory agencies have made it critical for food firms to implement sophisticated testing methods to ensure compliance with safety standards.The globalization of the food supply chain has raised the potential of contamination during manufacturing and transit, making testing methods critical for ensuring food safety at various stages.



Technological advances in biotechnology and diagnostics have enhanced the accuracy and speed of disease detection, making the systems more acceptable to the food business.

Industry reputation and brand protection are becoming increasingly important, and testing methods provide a proactive way to avoid costly recalls and retain customer trust.The long-term cost-effectiveness of these systems, together with the emphasis on preventative actions, accords with food safety best practices.



As the market for convenience and packaged foods grows, strong quality control procedures are required to avoid contamination, encouraging the use of testing technologies to verify product safety prior to distribution and consumption. Overall, the growing demand for these testing systems emphasizes their critical role in ensuring food safety and quality, propelling the food sector towards a more proactive and preventative strategy.



The In-House sub-segment in the by-site segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

In-house food pathogen safety testing is gaining popularity across industries due to its advantages.It involves conducting pathogen testing within food production facilities, avoiding the need for outsourcing.



This approach offers timely results, cost-effectiveness, quality control, regulatory compliance, customization, and confidentiality, making it an effective tool for ensuring food safety in various sectors.

The capacity to get results quickly allows businesses to respond quickly if infections are found, halting the distribution of tainted goods to customers.Additionally, for businesses with high testing frequency or high production quantities, in-house testing turns out to be financially advantageous over time.



Direct control over the testing procedure ensures strict quality control standards, adherence to laws governing food safety, and the freedom to adapt testing procedures to product lines and manufacturing procedures.For companies managing private materials or proprietary formulations, in-house testing provides further secrecy.



A crucial tool for guaranteeing consumer protection and maintaining the integrity of food products across various sectors, including food manufacturing, restaurants, agriculture, retail, and research institutions, in-house food pathogen safety testing is becoming more and more in demand as the food industry places an increased emphasis on food safety and quality assurance.



Asia Pacific to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, in food, pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market to reach a value of USD 2.7 billion by 2028.



In the Asia Pacific region, food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies have become essential tools to ensure the safety and quality of food products.The rising instances of foodborne illnesses and increased consumer awareness about food safety have created a higher demand for dependable testing equipment and supplies.



Governments in the region are enforcing stricter regulations to protect public health, further fuelling the need for robust testing solutions.Advancements in technology have led to the development of more precise and efficient testing equipment, making it more accessible to businesses.



As the food industry expands and globalizes in the region, the risk of contamination during production, processing, and distribution grows, necessitating regular and comprehensive pathogen testing.Businesses across various sectors, such as food manufacturing, agriculture, food service, and retail, are adopting these testing solutions to comply with regulations and prioritize consumer safety.



With an increasing focus on food safety, the demand for advanced and reliable food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies is projected to continue its upward trend in the Asia Pacific.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the food pathogen testing market:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 - 40%, Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: Manager level – 60%, and C-Level- 40%

• By Region: North America -9%, Asia Pacific – 18%, Europe – 73%



Major key players operating in the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Neogen Corporation (US), BIOMÉRIEUX (France), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker (US), and PerkinElmer Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market by the site (In-House, Outsourcing Facility, Government Labs), by type (Systems, Test kits, Microbial culture media), by food tested (Meat & Poultry, Fish & Seafood, Dairy, Processed foods, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains & other food tested) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, RoW).The scope of this report encompasses a comprehensive examination of major factors, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, that significantly influence the growth of the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market.



Extensive research has been conducted to analyze key industry players, offering valuable insights into their business overview, product offerings, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, new product launches, as well as mergers and acquisitions associated with the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market. Furthermore, the report includes a competitive analysis of emerging startups in the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market ecosystem.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall food pathogen testing market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Cross-contamination of food products due to complex processes, Stringent food regulations, availability of advanced rapid technology, increase in demand for convenience and packaged food products, rising food recalls due to non-compliant food products, rise in consumer awareness about food safety), restraints (Lack of coordination between market stakeholders and improper enforcement of regulatory laws and supporting infrastructure, Complexity in testing techniques, Varying test results with test methods), opportunities (Technological advancements in testing industry, Spike in food safety concerns after COVID-19), and challenges (Lack of harmonization of food safety standards, High cost associated with procurement of food safety testing equipment) influencing the growth of the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market.

• New Product launch/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities and new product launches in the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Neogen Corporation (US), BIOMÉRIEUX (France), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) and others in the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market strategies.

