In terms of value, the industrial cleaning solvents market is estimated to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 1.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3%

General & medical device cleaning is expected to be the fastest-growing application of the industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The general & medical device cleaning application segment is amongs other industrial cleaning solvents applications is estimated to behold the fastest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.This is mainly due to the government regulation and standards regarding the disinfection and cleaning of medical devices in hospitals, industries and commercial offices.



Moreover, the industrial cleaning solvets are more suitable for the cleaning in general & medical device cleaning due to their no residues and effectiveness.



Asia Pacific is largest and projected to be the fastest growing region for industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Due to increasing population and improving living standards in countries of Asia Pacific region, the development of industries became fast which simultaneously increased the cleaning demand in this region.Also,the government regulations are not much strict in this region as compared to North America and Europe.



Additionally, the accessibility of raw materials and rapid urbanization will promote demand for industrial cleaning solvents market.

The key players profiled in the report include Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Shell plc (UK), BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), and Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (US) , Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Ashland Inc. (US), and among others.



