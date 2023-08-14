Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Market to Surpass 40.12 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Utilization of Therapeutic Carrier Oils

Westford USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the healing properties of carrier oils, such as soothing inflammation, promoting relaxation, and enhancing overall well-being, have contributed to their rising adoption. In addition, with a growing understanding of the benefits and efficacy of aromatherapy, the demand for high-quality carrier oils continues to escalate, driving the expansion of the aromatherapy carrier oil market .

Aromatherapy oil is highly valued for its wide range of physical, emotional, and mental benefits on the human body. This fragrant oil is extensively used in various therapeutic practices to induce relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being in the aromatherapy carrier oil market. In addition, its medicinal properties have found application in addressing numerous medical conditions, including burns, acne, cough, common cold, and stomach issues.

Prominent Players in Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Market

doTERRA International LLC

Young Living Essential Oils

Givaudan SA

Firmenich SA

Symrise AG

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Robertet Group

Takasago International Corporation

Mane SA

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Mountain Rose Herbs

Edens Garden

Aura Cacia

NOW Foods

Rocky Mountain Oils

Biolandes SAS

Essential Oils of New Zealand

Farotti Essenze Srl

Cosmetics Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increasing Prevalence of Various Skin Conditions

Cosmetics segment emerged as the leading application for aromatherapy carrier oils, accounting for the highest share of the aromatherapy carrier oil market. The increasing prevalence of various skin conditions has contributed to the growing demand for these oils in cosmetic formulations. Carrier oils play a vital role in cosmetics for skin care and hair care purposes, including scar management, hair strengthening, dandruff control, and itching relief.

The markets in North America have maintained their dominant position in the aromatherapy carrier oil market. This achievement can be attributed to the significant growth in awareness about the benefits of alternative medicines in the region. In addition, as consumers become increasingly interested in holistic approaches to healthcare, the demand for aromatherapy and its associated carrier oils has surged.

Medical Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Perceived Effectiveness of Aromatherapy Products

The medical sector has maintained a substantial market share in the aromatherapy carrier oil market, primarily owing to the perceived effectiveness of aromatherapy products in addressing chronic pain. They are widely utilized for medical purposes while there is currently no scientific evidence to substantiate the healing capabilities of these products.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are expected to experience a prominent growth rate in the aromatherapy carrier oil market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing awareness of aromatherapy's benefits and the rising incidence of skin disorders in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the aromatherapy carrier oil market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Market

Calm – Salon and Spa debuted at Novotel Visakhapatnam, India, presenting a serene and holistic sanctuary for wellness services and salon experiences in 2022. The spa offers clients a tranquil environment with a captivating sea view with its beautifully designed space. Guests can indulge in various rejuvenating treatments and self-care rituals, including signature body therapies such as vinotherapy, aromatherapy, Balinese massage, and Thai massage.

Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic introduced novel products in 2022 to promote skin, body, hair, and mental health and well-being. Enriched with the virtues of essential oils derived from aromatherapy, these products offer a natural and holistic approach to personal care. Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic's range includes items catering to various needs, providing nourishment, rejuvenation, and enhancement.

Key Questions Answered in Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

