Paris, August 14, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 7 TO 11, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 7 to 11, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/08/2023 FR0010451203 55 000 21,3062 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/08/2023 FR0010451203 57 000 21,3431 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/08/2023 FR0010451203 48 000 21,7926 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/08/2023 FR0010451203 52 000 21,5331 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/08/2023 FR0010451203 52 000 21,5037 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

