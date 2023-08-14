Independent Living Systems Awarded Lead Agency for Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties by Alliance for the Aging

Miami, FL, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leading provider of health and social services for complex populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets, is proud to announce it has been chosen as a Lead Agency by Alliance for the Aging for its Community Care of the Elderly Program and Home Care for the Elderly Program.

ILS first obtained their Lead Agency designation in 2017 when they became a Lead Agency for Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. With this new award, ILS can continue to provide case management and home and community-based care to all older residents and those with disabilities in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.

The goal is to provide coordinated care and services for those members to prevent, reduce or delay premature or inappropriate placement of older persons in nursing homes and other institutions. Through ILS services, seniors and persons with disabilities can find care.

Services that can be provided through ILS, include:

Adult Day Care

Chore Services

Companionship

Escort for the elderly

Financial Risk Reduction

Home-Delivered Meals

Homemaker

Housing Improvement

Legal Assistance

Pest Control Services

Respite Services

Shopping Assistance

Transportation

ILS was one of three companies chosen by Alliance for the Aging to provide services in Miami-Dade and the only one in Monroe County.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as the lead agency for the Alliance of Aging. This partnership represents a significant opportunity to positively impact the lives of our most vulnerable residents and their families,” said Nestor Plana, CEO and Chairman of Independent Living Systems, which has been helping provide services to seniors and persons with disabilities for over 20 years. “The Alliance for Aging does critical work for the aging population in our state, and we are happy to be able to use our experience and wide-ranging service offerings to assist them.”

Incorporated in 1988, the Alliance for Aging, Inc., was designated by the State of Florida as the Area Agency on Aging for Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. The goal of the agency is to help people stay at home in the community and avoid placement in nursing homes.

A major function of the Alliance is to provide information about available services for older adults, caregivers, and persons with disabilities and how to obtain these services. Any person aged 60 or older is eligible for services from the Alliance. Some of the services have additional requirements for eligibility such as income, dementia, or frailty. Caregivers of any age who are caring for an older person may also be eligible for services.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Florida-based company providing a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services to managed care organizations and health care providers that support high-cost, complex populations in the dual eligible (Medicare and Medicaid), persons with disabilities, and special needs markets. The company owns and operates Florida Community Care, Florida’s only statewide Medicaid long-term care provider service network, as well as Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or live at home and have complex health issues that require more coordinated and comprehensive care.