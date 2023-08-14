ASM share buyback update August 7 – 11, 2023

Almere, The Netherlands

August 14, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET





ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports that no transactions were executed under ASM’s current share buyback program in the week August 7 – 11, 2023.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

