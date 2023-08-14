The global board-to-board connectors market was valued at USD 11.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.8%

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Board-to-Board Connectors Market by Type, Pin Headers Pitch, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485039/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, increasing automation in developing economies is fueling the demand for board-to-board connectors. These trends is leading to the growth of the board-to-board connectors market.



Less than 1 mm segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Less than 1 mm segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the board-to-board connectors market.There is a growing trend towards miniaturization and compact designs in electronic devices across various industries.



With the increasing demand for smaller, lighter, and more portable devices, there is a need for board-to-board connectors with smaller pitch sizes to enable the integration of components within limited spaces. Connectors with a pitch size of less than 1 mm offer the compactness required for these miniaturized designs.



Consumer Electronics segment is projected to dominate the board-to-board connectors market.



Consumer Electronics segment has the largest market share in the board-to-board connectors market.The consumer electronics market operates on large-scale production volumes, driven by high consumer demand and shorter product lifecycles.



Board-to-board connectors, a vital component in consumer electronics assembly, are manufactured and supplied in large quantities to meet the industry’s requirements.Additionally, consumer electronics manufacturers continuously strive to make their devices smaller, slimmer, and more aesthetically appealing.



This miniaturization trend necessitates the use of compact board-to-board connectors that can accommodate the densely packed components on PCBs. These trends are fueling the demand for board-to-board connectors in consumer electronics.



China is projected to dominate in Asia Pacific region for board-to-board connectors market

China is having the largest market share in the board-to-board connectors market due to several factors.China has established itself as a global manufacturing hub, known for its cost-effective production capabilities and large-scale manufacturing infrastructure.



The country’s extensive network of electronic component manufacturers and suppliers allows for efficient and affordable production of board-to-board connectors. China’s manufacturing expertise and economies of scale enable competitive pricing and high-volume production, attracting domestic and international customers.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), Directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the board-to-board connectors marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America– 20%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific– 40% and RoW- 10%



Amphenol Corporation (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Japan Aviation Electronics (Japan), Hirose Electric Co Ltd (Japan), Molex (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Samtec (US), Harting Technology Group (Germany), FIT Hon Teng Limited (Taiwan), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), and CSCONN Corporation (China) are some of the key players in the board-to-board connectors market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the board-to-board connectors market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the board-to-board connectors market by type (Pin Headers, and Sockets), by pitch (Less than 1 mm, 1 mm to 2 mm, Greater than 2 mm), by application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the board-to-board connectors market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the board-to-board connectors market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the board-to-board connectors market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall board-to-board connectors market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Escalated demand for miniaturized and compact devices with high density interconnections, Rapid technological advancements in several applications such as electronics and telecommunications, Increasing demand for industrial automation and robotics), restraints (Technological complexities involved while developing application specific board-to-board connectors), opportunities (Deployment of 5G technology and high-capacity data centers in Asia Pacific Region, Growing Adoption of IoT and Edge computing), and challenges (Large technical challenges related to signal integrity and high-speed data transmission, and Cost optimization and pricing pressure due to intensely competitive market) influencing the growth of the board-to-board connectors market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the board-to-board connectors market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the board-to-board connectors market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the board-to-board connectors market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Amphenol Corporation (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Japan Aviation Electronics (Japan), Hirose Electric Co Ltd (Japan), Molex (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Samtec (US), Harting Technology Group (Germany), FIT Hon Teng Limited (Taiwan), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), and CSCONN Corporation (China) among others in the board-to-board connectors market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485039/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________