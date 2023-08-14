The Augmented Reality (AR) shopping market is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2028 from USD 3.4 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 28.0%

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Augmented Reality Shopping Market by Device Type, Application, Market Type, Offering and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485038/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the lower cost of storage and efficient inventory management, and reduced labor cost are expected to carve out new growth opportunities for market players.



Furniture & Lighting to register the largest market share during the forecast period

The AR shopping market in the furniture and lighting industry has witnessed significant growth as more companies integrate augmented reality technology into their shopping experiences.By leveraging AR, customers can virtually visualize furniture and lighting products in their own spaces, enabling them to make informed purchasing decisions.



This immersive and interactive approach enhances the customer experience and increases engagement.



Try-on Solutions to register the largest share during the forecast period

Virtual try-on technology has become a major trend in e-commerce, allowing customers to virtually try on products before purchasing.Companies like Warby Parker, L’Oreal, and Bollé, Nike, and GAP have implemented this technology, providing customers with the ability to cycle through various colors and models of products using smart mirrors or AR filters on mobile devices.



This innovation has been particularly valuable during the shift towards e-commerce in the past few years.AR try-on filters bring the in-person shopping experience to the comfort of customers’ homes.



Moreover, the rising demand of AR technology for enhancing shopping experience is catered by the integration of smart AR mirrors in retail stores.By integrating AR technology into mirrors, brands can continue leveraging emerging technologies even as customers return to brick-and-mortar locations.



These factors are driving the growth of AR shopping market for try-on solutions.



The break-up of profile of primary participants in the Augmented Reality (AR) shopping market-

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation Type: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 30% , Others – 35%

• By Region Type: North America – 40%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 20%, Rest of the World – 15%



The major players in the Augmented Reality (AR) shopping market with a significant global presence include PTC (US), Alphabet Inc., (US), Microsoft (US), Apple (US), Meta (US) and others.



Research Coverage

The report segments the Augmented Reality (AR) shopping market and forecasts its size by end use, offering, device type, application, market type, and region.The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



