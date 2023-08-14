The Photocatalytic Coatings market is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2023 to USD 1.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2023-2028

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Photocatalytic Coatings Market by Type, Application, End-use & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485037/?utm_source=GNW

The challenges related to the Photocatalytic Coatings market are cheaper alternatives available in the market and less awareness about these coatings between consumers.



Zinc Oxide Photocatalytic Coatings are estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the market.

Nanostructured ZnO is a fascinating material that possesses and reveals exceptional physicochemical properties when used in photocatalytic applications. As a semiconductor, ZnO has high thermal conductivity, high exciton binding energy (60 m eV), high electron mobility and wide band gap, i.e., 3.2–3.4 eV. The potential of photocatalytic activity of nZnO expands its scope in biomedical [20], industrial, catalysis, coatings, sensors, textiles, and energy conversion devices, i.e., fuel and solar cells.



Building & Construction to gain the maximum market share of end-use industry during the forecast period.

Photocatalytic coatings are often applied to exterior building facades to improve air quality by reducing air pollution.They help in breaking down pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) when exposed to sunlight.



This application is particularly beneficial in urban areas with high pollution levels.Applying photocatalytic coatings on rooftops and pavements can help mitigate the urban heat island effect.



By reflecting sunlight and reducing heat absorption, these coatings can lower surface temperatures, contribute to cooler microclimates, and reduce the energy required for cooling buildings, hence, help mitigating global warming.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment of the Photocatalytic Coatings market.

In the Asia-Pacific region, there is considerable scientific study on photocatalytic coatings.Numerous investigations are being made into the creation, improvement, and uses of photocatalytic coatings.



Researchers are attempting to create new photocatalytic materials or enhance those that already exist.To improve the photocatalytic activity, stability, and effectiveness of coatings, the institutes are developing innovative compositions, nanostructured materials, and composite formulations.



When it comes to creating and applying photocatalytic technology, Japan has been at the forefront. Along with it, China and South Korea are working hard to develop and use photocatalytic coatings.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: D Level – 10%, C Level – 27%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 55%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America-9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Kon Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain (France), USA Nanocoat (US), and Green Millennium (US).



Research Coverage:

Photocatalytic Coatings Market by Type (TiO2, ZnO), by Application (Self-cleaning, Air Purification, Water Treatment, Anti-fogging), by End-use (Building & Construction, Healthcare, Transportation), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of Market Drivers (Self-cleaning, de-polluting, and anti-microbial properties to drive the demand in high traffic areas; Low VOC emissions), Restraints (Increased cost for photocatalyst activation in a normal interior surface; Less durability of coating), Opportunities (Increased demand for visible light activated photocatalytic coatings; Technological advancements offer lucrative opportunities), Challenges (Cheaper alternatives available in the market; Less awareness among the consumers)

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Photocatalytic Coatings offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for Photocatalytic Coatings across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485037/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________