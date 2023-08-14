How Will the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Transform Itself into a USD 60.64 Billion Powerhouse by 2030?

Vancouver, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergen research is one of the pioneers in providing strategic insights for emerging and disruptive technologies which are supposed to show exponential growth in the near future., has released a report that delves deep into the dynamic landscape of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market . As industries strive to advance medical procedures and improve patient outcomes, a comprehensive analysis by Emergen Research unveils groundbreaking insights that are poised to reshape approaches within the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market.

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) has revolutionized the field of medical procedures, offering less invasive alternatives to traditional surgical techniques. Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market encompasses the use of cutting-edge technologies and data analysis to enhance surgical procedures, patient safety, and overall operational efficiency. This involves analyzing a range of surgical data, such as instrument performance, procedural trends, cost-effectiveness, and risk assessments, to elevate the precision and effectiveness of minimally invasive surgeries.

According to the Emergen Research report, the global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market is projected to attain a market valuation of USD 60.64 Billion by 2030, with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period. The report delves into an intricate analysis of market segmentation, offering insights into market size, share, and growth rate for each distinct segment.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 26.15 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 9.7% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 60.64 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Device, application, end-use and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Titan Instruments, ASPEN SURGICAL PRODUCTS, INC., Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, COOPERSURGICAL, INC., Corza Medical, Dynarex Corporation, and ENTRHAL MEDICAL GmbH Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions. Some major companies included in the global minimally invasive surgical instruments market report are:

Titan Instruments

ASPEN SURGICAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation

COOPERSURGICAL, INC.

Corza Medical

Dynarex Corporation

ENTRHAL MEDICAL GmbH

Strategic Development

On 12 September 2022, Titan Medical Inc., a medical device company, signed a Definitive Agreement with Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, to develop and commercialize new surgical solutions for single access Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS)

On 16 February 2021, CMR Surgical announced the launch of its Versius Surgical Robotic System in Germany. Klinikum Chemnitz in Saxony is the first hospital in Germany to install Versius, despite the fact that it has already been utilized in over a thousand clinical instances across Europe, Australia, and India. The Klinikum Chemnitz plans to deploy Versius system for a wide variety of laparoscopic (keyhole) operations.

What Drives the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market?

One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for less invasive medical interventions, which offer reduced patient trauma, shorter recovery times, and improved post-operative outcomes. This trend is fueled by patients' preferences for quicker rehabilitation and healthcare providers' pursuit of cost-effective solutions.

Moreover, technological advancements in surgical instruments, such as precision tools, specialized cameras, and robotic-assisted systems, have enabled surgeons to perform complex procedures through smaller incisions with greater precision and control. These innovations have not only expanded the scope of minimally invasive procedures but have also enhanced surgeon capabilities, attracting more healthcare professionals to adopt these techniques.

Additionally, the aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases have created a growing need for surgical interventions, further propelling the demand for minimally invasive instruments as they offer a less disruptive option for a broader range of patients. As the healthcare industry continues to prioritize patient-centered care and efficient resource utilization, the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market is poised to experience sustained growth in the coming years.

What Challenges Constrain the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market?

One significant challenge is the high initial cost associated with acquiring and implementing advanced minimally invasive surgical technologies and instruments. The integration of robotic-assisted systems, specialized cameras, and other cutting-edge tools demands substantial financial investment, limiting access for some healthcare facilities, particularly those with constrained budgets.

Furthermore, the learning curve associated with mastering these innovative instruments can be steep, requiring surgeons to undergo specialized training and practice to ensure safe and effective utilization. This can potentially hinder the rapid adoption of minimally invasive techniques across the healthcare sector, especially in regions with limited access to training resources.

Another restraint is the limited applicability of minimally invasive procedures in certain complex and intricate surgical cases. While these techniques have proven highly effective for a wide range of interventions, there remain instances where open surgery remains the preferred or necessary approach due to anatomical complexities or the need for tactile feedback that minimally invasive instruments may not fully provide.

Unveiling Geographic Patterns in the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

In developed regions such as North America and Europe, the market is characterized by a strong adoption of advanced surgical technologies and a well-established healthcare system. The availability of financial resources, skilled medical professionals, and robust research and development activities has propelled the widespread integration of minimally invasive techniques. These regions are at the forefront of innovation, driving the development and adoption of cutting-edge surgical instruments and techniques.

In emerging economies across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market is experiencing gradual growth driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding access to medical facilities, and growing awareness among both healthcare providers and patients. These regions are witnessing a shift from traditional surgical approaches toward minimally invasive alternatives, driven by the desire to reduce patient trauma, hospital stays, and healthcare costs.

Africa presents a unique set of opportunities and challenges within the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market. While certain regions are making strides in adopting minimally invasive techniques, overall penetration remains relatively modest due to a range of factors, including limited healthcare infrastructure, inadequate funding, and disparities in access to medical innovations. Efforts to expand the availability of minimally invasive surgical instruments in Africa are essential to improve healthcare outcomes and bridge the gap in surgical care delivery.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market based on device, application, end-use, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Handheld Instruments Inflation Devices Electrosurgical Devices Auxiliary Devices Monitoring and Visualization Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Cardiac Gastrointestinal Orthopedic Neurosurgery Gynecological Urological Cosmetics Dental Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Closing Statement

The Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market is poised for transformative growth driven by the ever-increasing demand for cost reduction, operational efficiency, and risk management within organizations. With the potential to revolutionize procurement strategies across various industries, the adoption of advanced analytics and data-driven insights is becoming indispensable.

