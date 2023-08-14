Voltalia strengthens its presence in Albania and inaugurates its new office in Tirana.

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the opening of a new office in Albania, in Tirana. This initiative is part of its commitment to support its strong growth in the country.

The new Voltalia office, located in the building known as the European Trade Center in Tirana, currently holds 23 employees. The team is mainly composed of Albanians but it also includes profiles from other European countries.

Voltalia benefits from experience acquired over more than five years in the country, first as a builder of solar power plants owned by Albanian customers, then also as a developer of photovoltaic and wind power sites for its own account, with 140 megawatts of solar plant under construction and 100 additional solar megawatts of secured contracts.

Today, with over a hundred subcontractor partners spread across various projects and a deep understanding of the country and the sector, Voltalia has a strong foundation to continue its growth in the country.

Albania, with growing energy needs and an already essentially renewable energy mix, continues to diversify its production by turning mainly to solar and wind power.

Voltalia in Albania, a continuous presence since 2018

A construction and maintenance service provider

Voltalia has been present in Albania for over five years, delivering turnkey construction contracts for third-party clients involving three photovoltaic power plants (7.5 megawatts) as part of its operations. As an example, in 2019, Voltalia provided construction services for a 2.5-megawatt solar power plant located in the Fier region, in the southwest of the country. This solar power plant has been operational since the third quarter of 2019. The Voltalia Greek teams played a major role in this project, leveraging their geographical proximity and valuable knowledge of the region.



A renewable energy producer

The Karavasta Power Plant

In 2020, Voltalia secured a thirty-year concession contract for a 140-megawatt photovoltaic power plant, the largest solar plant in the Western Balkans. The construction of the plant started in July 2022, and when completed will cover the annual electricity consumption of 220,000 residents, equivalent to twice the consumption of Albanian cities like Vlora or Kamza. Moreover, it will prevent the emission of over 29,165 tonnes of CO2 annually, approximately 7% of the industrial sector emissions in Albania. Gradual commissioning is scheduled for the last quarter of 2023.

The Spitalla Project

In May 2021, Voltalia secured a second solar project called Spitalla with a potential capacity of up to 100 megawatts, located in the Durrës region on the Adriatic coast. Similar to Karavasta, Voltalia will develop, build and operate the project.

Deployment of innovative projects and promising growth prospects

The Albanian government continues its energy transition and is launching several wind energy tenders. For many of these projects, Voltalia is actively engaged in the prospection phase. The company is also involved in agrivoltaic projects, where agricultural activities and electricity production are combined to maximize land use. This innovative synergy aims to create a useful and efficient solution for a growing rural economy.

