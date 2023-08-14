The global bioimpedance analyzers market is projected to reach USD 927 million by 2028 from USD 564 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.4%

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioimpedance Analyzers Market by Type, Modality, Application, End User, & Region- Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149532/?utm_source=GNW

However, However, issues related high cost of professional-grade bioimpedance analyzers restrain the growth of the bioimpedance analyzers market.



The multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the highest market share in the bioimpedance analyzers market, by product, during the forecast period.

Based on the product segment, the bioimpedance analyzers market is classified into multi-frequency, single-frequency, and dual-frequency bioimpedance analyzers.In 2022, the multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers segment dominated the products market.



This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share is due to their integration with other technologies, such as wearable devices or imaging techniques for enhancing data analysis.



Fitness clubs & wellness centers accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs & wellness centers, home users, and other end users.The fitness clubs & wellness centers segment dominated the bioimpedance analyzers market in 2022.



This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing gyms and wellness centers and the rising awareness about health & fitness are the key factors driving market growth.



The North America segment accounted for the highest market share in the bioimpedance analyzers market, by region, during the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global bioimpedance analyzers market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.North America is expected to witness a high market share during the forecast period.



The presence of technologically advanced bioimpedance analyzers and the increasing adoption of healthy lifestyles are supporting the growth of the bioimpedance analyzers market.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (30%), Tier 2 (48%), and Tier 3 (22%)

• By Designation: C-level (28%), Director-level (33%), and Others (39%)

• By Region: North America (21%), Asia- Pacific (34%), Europe (30%), and RoW (15%)



Prominent companies include OMRON Corporation (Japan), Tanita Corporation (Japan), InBody (South Korea), RJL Systems (US), seca GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), EVOLT 360 (Australia), SELVAS Healthcare (South Korea), Charder Electronic Co.



Ltd. (China), Fook Tin Group Holdings Ltd. (China), Bodystat Ltd. (UK), Maltron International (UK), Microlife (Switzerland), BioTekna (Italy), Withings (France), Biodynamics Corporation (US), Akern (Italy), Xiaomi (China), Sino-Hero (Shenzhen) Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), LUMSAIL Industrial Inc. (China), Microlife (Switzerland), Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), BioparHom (France), Sonka Medical Technology Co., Limited (China), NUMED s.a.r.l. (Badaro), Wunder Sa.Bi. Srl. (Italy), Shenzhen Yolanda Technology Co., Ltd (China), and Bodivis (Tongfang Health Technology) (China).



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the bioimpedance analyzers market by product, modality, usage type, application, end-user, and region.The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the bioimpedance analyzers market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements.New product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the bioimpedance analyzers market.



Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the bioimpedance analyzers market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall bioimpedance analyzers market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the bioimpedance analyzers market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the bioimpedance analyzers market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the bioimpedance analyzers market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the bioimpedance analyzers market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like OMRON Corporation (Japan), Tanita Corporation (Japan), InBody (South Korea), RJL Systems (US), Seca GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others in the bioimpedance analyzers market strategies.

