The cooling fabrics market is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2023 to USD 3.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7%

Asia-Pacific is also a significant market, driven by the region’s hot and humid climate and increasing disposable income levels.

• By type, natural segment accounted for the second-largest share in cooling fabrics market in 2022.



The natural segment held the second-largest share in 2022.The growth of this segment can be attributed to their biodegradability.



Natural cooling fabrics have a lower environmental impact compared to synthetic fabrics.As these fabrics are derived from renewable resources, they are more sustainable compared to other types.



Thus, the biodegradable nature is driving the demand for natural cooling fabrics market.



By textile type, the woven segment accounted for the second-largest share in cooling fabrics market in 2022.

Woven fabrics, known for their strength and durability, can withstand repeated use and washing.This makes them suitable for applications that require long-lasting cooling performance, such as sportswear or outdoor apparel.



Also, woven cooling fabrics offer a wide range of design options and can be engineered with different patterns, densities, and textures.These variations can influence the breathability, cooling efficiency, and aesthetic appeal of the fabric.



These factors further propel the demand for woven cooling fabrics market.



By application, the lifestyle segment accounted for the second-largest share in cooling batteries in 2022.

Lifestyle plays a significant role in shaping the demand and trends within the cooling fabrics market.The rise in active and outdoor lifestyles has driven the market growth for cooling fabrics.



As individuals engage in activities such as sports, fitness, hiking, and outdoor adventures, there is a growing need for apparel that offers moisture management, breathability, and temperature regulation. Cooling fabrics cater to these needs by providing comfort and enhanced performance during active pursuits.



The cooling fabrics market in Europe accounted for the second-largest share in 2022.

Europe was the second-largest consumer of cooling fabrics in the world in 2022, in terms of value.Technological advancements in the textiles industry with respect to equipment, machinery, and raw materials are the major market drivers for the European cooling fabrics market.



Additionally, the increasing use of cooling fabrics for military, healthcare, and industrial applications is projected to transform the market in the region during forecast period.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 –20%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 45%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe –20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, Middle East & Africa-7%, South America –3%



The cooling fabrics report is dominated by players, such as Coolcore (US), Ahlstrom (Finland), NILIT (Israel), Polartec (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), TexRay Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Everest Textile Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Nanotex (US), Burlington Fabrics (US), Libolon (Taiwan), Columbia Sportswear Company (US), Marcel Liebaert NV (Belgium), HeiQ Materials AG (Switzerland), Patagonia (US), and Virul INTL (US) and others.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the cooling fabrics market based on type, textile type, application, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, new product launches, acquisitions, agreements, investments, and expansions undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the cooling fabrics market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for comfortable clothing), restraints (high cost of cooling fabrics compared to regular fabrics), opportunities (increasing usage in medical and healthcare sector), and challenges (low market penetration) influencing the growth of the cooling fabrics market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the cooling fabrics market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the cooling fabrics market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, various textile types, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cooling fabrics market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players such as Coolcore (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Ahlstrom (Finland), NILIT (Israel), and Polartec (US), among others in the cooling fabrics market.

