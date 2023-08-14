Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market Investments, Scope, Profit-Sources & Revenue Share Analysis | Latest InsightAce Report

Jersey City, NJ, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market is estimated to reach over USD 76.50 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

A Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) is a company that provides contract drug development and manufacturing services. CDMOs provide specialized expertise, infrastructure, and resources to support various stages of drug development, from early preclinical investigations to commercial-scale manufacture, on behalf of pharmaceutical firms or inventors. While the market for small-molecule medications continues to grow, the market for biopharmaceuticals and biologics is also increasing.







Some CDMOs have begun to broaden their offerings to accommodate both small molecule and biologics development, influencing the competitive environment. The development of the small molecule innovator CDMO sector is being pushed by an increase in cancer occurrences and a rise in the need for improved oncology diagnosis, and R&D. Cancer is the top cause of mortality worldwide, according to the WHO, with an anticipated 10 million deaths in 2020. During the projection period, the increasing cancer burden is likely to increase the need for novel cancer drugs and promote market demand.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, Lonza opened a new clinical phase development and production facility in Bend, Oregon, at its small molecules site. Its mission is to produce bioavailability-enhancing spray-dried dispersion (SDD) final dosage forms and drug product intermediates.

Some of the Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market players are:

Cambrex Corporation

Bellen Chemistry

Zhejiang LangHua Pharmaceutical Co., LTD.

Raffles PharmaTech Co., Ltd

Shanghai Mathcon Pharmaceutical Co., LTD

Shanghai SynTheAll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Wisdom Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Gear Pharma

Hangzhou Aoya Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Desano Inc.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd

Shanghai Chemspec Corporation

Zhejiang Chetou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Oncomed manufacturing a.s.

Piramal Pharma Solutions

CordenPharma International

Wuxi AppTec

Recipharm AB

Pantheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Lonza

Catalent Inc.

Siegfried Holding AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Labcorp Drug Development





Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications The Market Size Value In 2022 USD 45.44 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 76.50 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 6.1 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered Product, Stage Type, Customer Type, And Therapeutic Area Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Several reasons drive the Small Molecule Innovator Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) industry. These factors contributed to the increase and demand for CDMO services in support of small molecule medication research and production. The global market is being driven by expanding demand for small-molecule medicines that successfully treat a wide range of diseases and disorders.

The market is also being driven by the trend of outsourcing medication development and manufacturing as companies strive to save costs and get access to specialized knowledge. Furthermore, the industry is being driven by the need for novel and efficient medication research and manufacturing procedures.

Challenges:

The pharmaceutical sector must meet high regulatory and quality criteria. CDMOs must satisfy and maintain compliance with numerous health authorities and regulatory agencies on a continuous basis. Noncompliance might cause drug development schedules to be pushed back or jeopardize the entire project. CDMOs may experience capacity limits, particularly during periods of strong demand or when managing many projects concurrently. Due to limited manufacturing capacity, clients may face lengthier lead times and may need help to satisfy market demands.

Regional Trends:

The North America Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market is expected to register a significant market share and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. North America is a major market for small molecule innovative CDMOs, accounting for a sizable share of the global market.

The region is home to numerous significant pharmaceutical businesses, as well as a well-developed healthcare system, which promotes demand for small-molecule medications. Furthermore, the practice of outsourcing medication development and manufacture is propelling the regional market. Furthermore, technological developments, reduced service costs, and the availability of trained labor are projected to fuel Asia Pacific regional market growth.





Segmentation of Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market-

By Product-

Small Molecule API

Small Molecule Drug Product Oral solid dose Semi-Solid Dose Liquid Dose Others



By Stage Type-

Preclinical

Clinical Phase I Small Medium Large Phase II Small Medium Large Phase III Small Medium Large

Commercial

By Customer Type-

Pharmaceutical Small Medium Large

Biotechnology

By Therapeutic Area-

Cardiovascular disease

Oncology

Respiratory disorders

Neurology

Metabolic disorders

Infectious disease

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

