The medical radiation shielding market is projected to reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2028 from USD 1.4 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5%

Various government and private organizations, such as Health Canada, the National Council on Radiation Protection & Measurements (NCRP), and the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA), have incorporated guidelines and protocols regarding radiation shielding products. These initiatives increase safety awareness among professionals and encourage the adoption of radiation protection systems. Conferences and symposia also showcase research in this field and make industry leaders aware of the developments in this sector.



The Diagnostic Shielding segment accounted for the highest market share in the medical radiation shielding solution market, by type, during the forecast period.

Based on the solution of the segment, the medical radiation shielding market is categorized as Diagnostic Shielding and Radiation Therapy Shielding. Diagnostic Shielding is expected to have the highest growth in the market, which is attributed to the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases like cancer, which is attributed to the Increasing public-private investments in cancer research, id supporting the growth of the Diagnostic Shielding market.



The North America segment accounted for the highest market share in the medical radiation shielding market, by region, during the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global medical radiation shielding market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world.North America is expected to witness a high market share during the forecast period due to the Increasing number of trained radiologic technologists.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2020, ~254,000 radiologic technologists’ jobs were expected to be available in the US. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has also estimated that the employment of radiologic and MRI technologists is expected to grow at a rate of 9% from 2020 to 2030 in the US.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%), Tier 2 (46%), and Tier 3 (22%)

• By Designation: C-level (40%), Director-level (26%), and Others (34%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (30%), Asia- Pacific (21%), RoW- (14%),



Prominent companies include ESCO Technologies (US), Mirion Technology (US), Nelco Worldwide (US), Gaven Industries Inc. (US), Radiation Protection Products, Inc. (US), Marshield (Canada), Ray-Bar Engineering Corp. (US), Amray Medical (Ireland), A&L Shielding (US), Global Partners in Shielding Inc. (US), Veritas Medical Solutions LLC. (US), AliMed Inc. (US), Protech Medical (US), Ultraray (US), Mars Metal Company (Canada), Nuclear Lead Co. Inc. (US), Nuclear Shields B.V. (Netherlands), Globe Composite Solutions LLC. (US), Shielding International Inc. (US), Bar-Ray Products (US), Xena Shield (India), Burlington Medical (US), SIMAD S.r.l. (Italy) and European EMC Products (UK).



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the medical radiation shielding market by product (MRI Shielding Products, Lead Lined Glass, Doors & Windows, Lead Lined Drywalls & Plywood, Shields, Barriers, Booths, Lead Sheet, Lead Bricks, High-Density Concrete Blocks, X-ray Rooms, Lead Curtains & Screens and Lead Acrylic), By Solution (Diagnostic Shielding and Radiation Therapy Shielding), Diagnostic Shielding segment (X-ray, MRI, CT scanners and Nuclear Imaging) and Radiation Therapy Shielding segment (Linear Accelerator, Multimodality, Cyclotron, Brachytherapy, and Proton Therapy), by end-user (Hospitals, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Diagnostic Centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of world).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the medical radiation shielding market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements.New product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the medical radiation shielding market.



Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the medical radiation shielding market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall medical radiation shielding market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, Growing incidences of cancer, Increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, Growth in the number of PET/CT scans, and Increasing number of trained radiologic technologists,), restraints (Lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure and Dearth Of Skilled Oncologist/Radiologist) opportunities (Rising healthcare expenditure across developing countries, Increasing public-private investments in cancer research, Growing government and private investments to meet the increasing demand for cancer treatment, Technological advancements in radiation detection and Increasing usage of nuclear medicine & radiation therapy coupled with the rising incidence of cancer) and Challenges (High cost of lead in manufacturing radiation accessories) are influencing the growth of the radiation shielding market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the medical radiation shielding market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the medical radiation shielding market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the medical radiation shielding market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players, among others, in the medical radiation shielding market strategies.

