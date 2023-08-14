The global connected mining market is expected worth 13.3 billion in 2023 and USD 22.7 billion by 2028, growing at CAGR of 11.3%

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Connected Mining Market by Offering, Mining Type, Application, Deployment Mode and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816723/?utm_source=GNW

Connected mining empowers companies to leverage IoT, cloud computing, and data analytics to enable real-time monitoring, remote collaboration, and informed decision-making. This transformative approach reshapes the mining industry, driving productivity, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. From exploration to resource management, connected mining solutions offer a seamless and integrated approach to enhance operational performance and maintain a competitive edge in the dynamic mining landscape.



The Solution segment to record the higher market share during the forecast period

During the forecast period, the Solution segment is expected to record a higher market share in the connected mining market.Connected mining solutions encompass a comprehensive range of technologies and software applications that enable mining companies to optimize their operations and enhance productivity.



The demand for integrated and tailored solutions will surge as the industry continues prioritizing digital transformation and operational efficiency. The Solution segment is poised to dominate the market, providing mining companies the tools and capabilities to address their specific challenges and achieve sustainable growth in a highly competitive landscape.



The Asset tracking and optimization segment to record the higher market share during the forecast period

The Asset Tracking and Optimization segment is expected to record a higher market share during the forecast period in the connected mining market.This segment focuses on solutions that enable mining companies to track and optimize their assets, including vehicles, equipment, and machinery.



By leveraging technologies like IoT, GPS, and advanced analytics, mining companies can gain real-time visibility into their assets, enhance operational efficiency, and maximize productivity.The ability to monitor asset location, performance, and utilization empowers mining companies to make data-driven decisions, improve maintenance planning, and optimize resource allocation.



As mining companies increasingly recognize the importance of asset tracking and optimization for cost savings and operational excellence, the Asset Tracking and Optimization segment is poised to dominate the market, driving innovation, and reshaping how mining assets are managed.



Asia Pacific region to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the connected mining market.The Asia Pacific region boasts significant mineral reserves and is witnessing substantial growth in mining activities.



The increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT, AI, and cloud computing, in the region’s mining industry is driving the demand for connected mining solutions.Moreover, rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development fuel the need for efficient resource management and optimized mining operations.



As a result, the Asia Pacific region presents lucrative opportunities for connected mining solution providers, positioning it as a key growth market during the forecast period.



The major players in the connected mining market are ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Cisco (US), Schneider Electric (France), Komatsu (Japan), Hexagon (Sweden), Caterpillar (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Trimble (US), Siemens (Germany), Howden (Scotland), Accenture (Ireland), PTC (US), Hitachi (Japan), Eurotech Communication (Israel), Wipro (India), MST Global (US), GE Digital (US), Symboticware (Canada), Getac (Taiwan), IntelliSense.io (UK), Zyfra (Finland), Axora (UK), GroundHog (US), SmartMining SpA (Chile), and Applied Vehicle Analysis (Africa). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, product launches and enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the connected mining market.



