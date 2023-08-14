The global optical coatings market is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2023 to USD 19.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2%

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Coatings Market by Technology, Type, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03629273/?utm_source=GNW



The market for optical coatings had been experiencing consistent growth due to increasing demand for high-quality optical systems in various industries. Advancements in technology, such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), autonomous vehicles, and high-resolution displays, have been significant drivers for the demand for optical coatings.



E-Beam evaporation technology is the second largest growing technology during the forecast period

E-beam evaporation is a deposition technique utilized in the manufacturing of thin films and optical coatings.By focusing an electron beam on a solid material, it is vaporized and deposited onto a substrate.



This condensation process results in the formation of a thin film layer with meticulous control over its thickness and composition.E-beam evaporation enables the deposition of diverse materials, including metals, oxides, and semiconductors.



It finds widespread application in industries such as electronics, optics, and semiconductor manufacturing to produce precise and high-quality thin films with specific properties.



High reflective coatings type is projected to be the second largest growing type in Optical Coatings Market

High reflective coatings, also known as mirror coatings, are specifically designed to maximize reflectance at a particular wavelength or range of wavelengths.These coatings consist of multiple layers and are optimized to achieve the highest possible reflectivity for a given laser line wavelength and angle of incidence (0 to 45°).



High reflective coatings offer excellent performance, durability, and long lifespan while maintaining high transmission levels. They find applications in laser optics, reflecting telescopes, cavity mirrors, and various space-related uses.

There are two types of high reflective coatings: dielectric high reflective (DHR) coatings and metallic high reflective (MHR) coatings.DHR coatings exhibit exceptionally high reflectivity and are ideal for single-wavelength laser cavities where minimizing cavity loss at a specific center wavelength is crucial.



On the other hand, MHR coatings provide reflection over a broad spectral range spanning from near-UV to near-IR. They are employed in applications requiring consistent high reflectivity across a wide range of wavelengths.



APAC accounts for the second largest share in Optical coatings Market by region

In 2022, APAC held the second-largest market share in the Optical coatings Market.Emerging economies like China, Japan, South Korea, and India, are projected to drive demand due to the growth of the electronics & semiconductor and military & defense industries.



The market is expected to expand further due to rapid economic growth and government initiatives promoting sustainable manufacturing solutions.APAC is the fastest-growing region economically and in terms of population.



It accounted for a significant portion of global GDP and GDP growth in the past decade. The region’s large population creates a substantial customer base for automotive, industrial, electrical, and construction end-use sectors, driving the growth of the optical coatings market.

Companies Covered: The companies profiled in this market research report include DuPont (US), PPG Industries Ohio, Inc. (US), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), ZEISS Group (Germany), Newport Corporation (US), Inrad Optics, Inc. (US), Artemis Optical Limited (England), Abrisa Technologies (US), Reynard Corporation (US), Coherent Corp. (US) and others.



