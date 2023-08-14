New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Food Management Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485010/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023-2028.Based on application type, the global digital food management market has been categorized into inventory management, product development, marketing, and others.



Geographical regions in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (South America, the Middle East, and Africa). Revenue forecasts from 2023 to 2028 are given for the global digital food management market segments mentioned above, with estimated values derived from solutions and service providers’ total revenue.



Digital food management services are a collection of offerings that leverage various technologies to help foodservice and other organizations optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences.These services utilize the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and machine learning (ML) to drive strategic decision-making, improve efficiency, and enable innovation in the food industry.



In this report, the global market of digital food management has been segmented based on application type and geographical region.Based on application type, the digital food management market has been categorized into inventory management, product development, marketing, and others.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is currently the most dominant market for digital food management.



The overall market of digital food management was around $REDACTED billion for the year 2022.North America has the largest market share, with REDACTED%, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of REDACTED% for the forecasting period 2023-2028.



Based on application type, inventory management is the largest segment of the digital food management market with REDACTED% (in 2022).Inventory management is growing rapidly worldwide.



This helps in reducing the food waste in restaurants and other food companies.Inventory management is the key segment in digital food management, and it is helping businesses to save millions in food waste.



Product development is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of REDACTED% for the forecast period 2023-2028. With the increasing income levels, consumers are demanding a wider variety of dishes from restaurants. With the use of digital food management services, these restaurants are collecting consumer preferences and feedback to improve their menus. Digital food management solutions are also helping chefs to introduce new dishes for consumers.

