Redwood Living, Inc. recognized nationally for reputation management excellence

Independence, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living Inc. has placed in the top 10 nationally for online reputation management in the annual Division ORA® Power Rankings for the third time.

The Online Reputation Assessment (ORA™) score is the multifamily industry standard to measure and benchmark a property’s online reputation. The ORA™ statistical model aggregates and analyzes online ratings and reviews of more than 139,000 properties across multiple review sites and ILSs to generate a single score on a 0-100 scale that is easy to monitor, rank, and improve. This score provides a method to compare a company’s individual properties and portfolios nationally, regionally, and against the competition.

Pioneered by J Turner Research, the division rankings recognize companies that have worked hard to provide a genuinely delightful resident experience. These companies have consistently demonstrated their commitment by listening to residents and working together as a team to exceed their expectations. The top 25 companies’ success is reflected in their high ORA scores, which sets them apart from other companies in their respective divisions.

Redwood earned an ORA score of 82.93, ranking the company fourth in Division III, which includes companies that manage 10,000-19,999 units. The national average ORA score is 63.26.

“This recognition belongs to all the Redwood Ambassadors who play critical roles in ensuring a remarkable resident experience, and we applaud them for their efforts,” said Mike VanGelder, executive vice president of property operations at Redwood. “As Redwood’s portfolio grows, we continue to identify ways to maintain and improve upon this standard of excellence and truly appreciate all those that help us stay true to this commitment.”

Redwood has developed 16,000+ apartment homes and manages 130+ neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

####

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. In early 2024, Redwood will welcome its first neighborhood in Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

