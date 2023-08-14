The Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,689.08 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485001/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need to increase the shelf life of food products, the growing food retail sector in Europe, and the increasing focus on food safety and quality in Europe.



The commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• Restaurants

• Hotels

• Catering units



By Product

• Walk-in coolers

• Display cases

• Refrigerator for drinks

• Ice-making machines

• Freezers and others



This study identifies the growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial refrigeration equipment market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of launches related to refrigerated food and beverage products and the growing adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe vendors that include AFE Group Ltd., ARNEG SPA, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Electrolux AB, ENOFRIGO SPA, Epta Group, FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., HOSHIZAKI EUROPE BV, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Infrico SL, Jongor Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Scotsman Ice Srl, TEFCOLD AS, True Refrigeration UK Ltd., UAB FREOR LT, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Ziegra Eismaschinen GmbH. Also, the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

