The Global Aluminum Suitcases Market is forecasted to grow by USD 252.5 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period

The report on the aluminum suitcases market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing global travel and tourism industry, several benefits of aluminum suitcases, and growing disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles.



The aluminum suitcases market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Large

• Small



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of strategic promotional activities as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum suitcases market growth during the next few years. Also, growing incorporation of smart features and connectivity in suitcases and the growing use of new materials and the availability of customization options will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the aluminum suitcases market covers the following areas:

• Aluminum suitcases market sizing

• Aluminum suitcases market forecast

• Aluminum suitcases market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum suitcases market vendors that include ACE Co. Ltd., ALEON, Arlo Skye Inc., Baulificio Italiano Sorelle Roncato S.r.l., FABBRICA PELLETTERIE MILANO SPA, Faisst GmbH, Fujian Shun xin Import and Export Trading Co. Ltd., Gabbiano Luggage, Hideo Wakamatsu, LEVEL8 Group Corp., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Monos Travel Ltd., MVST Select, Paxshell Pvt. Ltd., Samsara Luggage, Samsonite International SA, Sterling Pacific, Travelpro Products Inc., Victorinox AG, and VICTORLITE. Also, the aluminum suitcases market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

