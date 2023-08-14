The Global Defense Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market is forecasted to grow by USD 17,077.63 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.81% % during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Defense Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484997/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the defense aircraft aviation fuel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of military UAVs, increasing demand for long-range and heavy payload military aircraft, and rising investments in the defense sector by various countries.



The defense aircraft aviation fuel market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Air turbine fuel

• Aviation biofuel

• Others



By Application

• Surveillance aircraft

• Civil aircraft

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in demand for jet fuel as one of the prime reasons driving the defense aircraft aviation fuel market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of alternative fuels to reduce dependence on conventional fuels and decrease carbon emissions and advancements in technology to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce maintenance costs will lead to sizable growth in the market.

The report on the defense aircraft aviation fuel market covers the following areas:

• Defense aircraft aviation fuel market sizing

• Defense aircraft aviation fuel market forecast

• Defense aircraft aviation fuel market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading defense aircraft aviation fuel market vendors that include BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gevo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., LanzaJet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., MOL Group, Neste Corp., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC LUKOIL, Repsol SA, Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, Swedish Biofuels AB, TotalEnergies SE, Valero Energy Corp., Vitol Netherlands Cooperatief UA, and World Fuel Services Corp. Also, the defense aircraft aviation fuel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484997/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________