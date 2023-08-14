The Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 11985.2 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market in US 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484995/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the revenue cycle management (RCM) market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing need to reduce revenue leakages in healthcare systems, rise in adoption of electronic health records (EHR) in the US, and increase in healthcare-related spending in the US.



The revenue cycle management (RCM) market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software

• Services



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Physicians

• Medical labs



This study identifies the growing adoption of value-based reimbursement model as one of the prime reasons driving the revenue cycle management (RCM) market in US growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions by vendors and growing awareness about cybersecurity will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the revenue cycle management (RCM) market in US covers the following areas:

• Revenue cycle management (RCM) market in US sizing

• Revenue cycle management (RCM) market in US forecast

• Revenue cycle management (RCM) market in US industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading revenue cycle management (RCM) market in US vendors that include Acclara Solutions LLC, athenahealth Inc., CareCloud Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., Experian Plc, International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Oncospark Inc., Oracle Corp., OSP, Planet DDS, R1 RCM Inc., Sage Group Plc, The SSI Group LLC, and Veradigm LLC. Also, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

