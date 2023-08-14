The Global Liquorice Market is forecasted to grow by USD 534.72 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquorice Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484993/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for food and beverages with herbal ingredients, growing adoption of herbal medicine, and rising demand for cigars and smoking tobacco products.



The liquorice market is segmented as below:

By Grade Type

• Food grade

• Feed grade

• Pharmaceutical grade



By Application

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Tobacco

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the immunity-boosting properties of herbal extracts as one of the prime reasons driving the liquorice market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing e-commerce industry and growing research for the treatment of cancer using liquorice will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the liquorice market covers the following areas:

• Liquorice market sizing

• Liquorice market forecast

• Liquorice market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquorice market vendors that include AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Aushadhi Herbal, Avestia Pharma, Beijing Gingko Group, Botanic Healthcare Group, C.E. Roeper GmbH, Extroil Naturals, F and C Licorice Ltd., Glycyrrhiza Glabra Co. Ltd., HB Natural Ingredients, Herbal Creations, Mafco Worldwide LLC, Maruzen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Norevo GmbH, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., Sepidan Osareh Jonoob Co., Shaanxi FUJIE Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shirin Daru Co., and Zagros Licorice co. Also, the liquorice market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

