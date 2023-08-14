The Global Fermented Wheat Flour Market is forecasted to grow by USD 831.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fermented Wheat Flour Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484989/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the fermented wheat flour market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased awareness of health benefits of fermented foods, increased demand for natural and organic food products, and rise in demand for high-fiber foods among consumers.



The fermented wheat flour market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Conventional

• Organic



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing vegan population as one of the prime reasons driving the fermented wheat flour market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in fermentation process and increasing use of fermented wheat flour in baked goods and snacks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the fermented wheat flour market covers the following areas:

• Fermented wheat flour market sizing

• Fermented wheat flour market forecast

• Fermented wheat flour market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fermented wheat flour market vendors that include Adecoagro, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Axereal, Bay State Milling Co., British Bakels Ltd., Cargill Inc., General Mills Inc., Givaudan SA, Groupe Limagrain Holding, Imperial Malts Ltd., ITC Ltd., King Arthur Baking Co. Inc., Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Mennel Milling, Muntons Plc, North Dakota Mill, Polttimo Oy, Prathista Industries Ltd., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.. Also, the fermented wheat flour market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

