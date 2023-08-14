The Global Rose Water Market is forecasted to grow by USD 155.71 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rose Water Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484988/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing applications in food and beverage industry, medicinal properties of rose water, and growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics.



The rose water market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Fragrance and cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and beverages



By Distribution Channel

• Direct sales channel

• Indirect sales channel



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing preference for aromatherapy for stress relief as one of the prime reasons driving the rose water market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing technological innovations and rising use of rose water in fortification of wine will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the rose water market covers the following areas:

• Rose water market sizing

• Rose water market forecast

• Rose water market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rose water market vendors that include A.G. Industries, Aadhunik Ayurveda Vitals, Alteya Inc., Biosash Business Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Eve Hansen, Givaudan SA, Iran Golab Co., Kannauj Attar, MEENA PERFUMERY, Nutraceutical Corp., Poppy Austin Ltd., Rose of Bulgaria, S A S Jean GAZIGNAIRE, SINGHAI FRAGRANCES, SVA Naturals, Tabib Daru Co., Taj Agro International, ZOFLA LIFE ENTERPRISES, and Azelis SA. Also, the rose water market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

