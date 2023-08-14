The Global Generative AI Market is forecasted to grow by USD 34,695.37 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 32.65% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Generative AI Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484987/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the generative ai market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for ai-generated content, increasing adoption of generative ai in various industries, and emergence of fully autonomous generative ai solutions.



The generative ai market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Services



By Technology

• Transformers

• Generative adversarial networks (GANs)

• Variational autoencoder (VAE)

• Diffusion networks



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the acceleration in deployment of large language models (LLM) as one of the prime reasons driving the generative AI market growth during the next few years. Also, increased innovation of cloud storage enabling easy access to data and increased use of generative AI in scientific research will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the generative ai market covers the following areas:

• Generative ai market sizing

• Generative ai market forecast

• Generative ai market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading generative ai market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Autodesk Inc., DataRobot Inc., De Identification Ltd., Diabatix NV, Genie AI Ltd., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., LeewayHertz, Microsoft Corp., MOSTLY AI Solutions MP GmbH, nTopology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OpenAI L.L.C., Rephrase Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Synthesia Ltd.. Also, the generative ai market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484987/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________