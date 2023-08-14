BeanEco Smartchain Ecosystem (BESC) Launches: A Comprehensive Solution for Next-Gen Trading

London, UK, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeanEco, a trailblazing player in the blockchain industry, proudly unveils its BeanEco Smartchain Ecosystem (BESC). This revolutionary all-in-one solution offers an unprecedented blend of features, including a dynamic DEX with farming and staking capabilities, secure mobile wallet, centralized exchange for seamless fiat integration, cutting-edge bridge technology for cross-chain compatibility, and a derivatives platform for exhilarating trading opportunities.

BESC is more than a new platform; it's a new era of blockchain engagement. Registered and residing in the top 10 percent quartile of CertiK audited companies, with a fully doxxed and KYC'd Chief Executive Officer, BeanEco ensures a seamless and secure user experience.

Features of BESC:

• Native Coin: At the heart of the ecosystem lies the native coin, designed for smooth integration across the platform.

• Dynamic DEX: With farming and staking capabilities, users can earn and grow their investments directly within the system.

• Mobile Wallet: For those on the move, the secure mobile wallet offers convenience without compromising on security.

• Centralized Exchange: BESC's centralized exchange provides seamless fiat integration, making onboarding effortless for new users.

• Bridge Technology: Innovative bridge technology ensures cross-chain compatibility, expanding the reach and functionality of the platform.

• Derivatives Platform: For those seeking excitement, the derivatives platform provides trading opportunities with up to 100x leverage. Liquid providers can also earn 70% of the total fees on the platform.

Prepare to discover a world of financial possibilities and embark on a journey that revolutionizes the way you engage with blockchain technology. But, as BESC's team is eager to emphasize, this is just the beginning!

"[BESC] provides solutions that extend far beyond traditional blockchain capabilities," said Brian Nichols, CEO of BeanEco. "We have crafted an ecosystem that combines security through full CertiK auditing and KYC compliance with a host of powerful tools and features. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the crypto world, BESC offers a gateway to a new dimension of trading and investment."

BeanEco's BESC is positioned to make a substantial impact on the blockchain industry. Its commitment to security, efficiency, innovation, and user empowerment opens new doors to both individual and institutional traders

For more details about BeanEco Smartchain Ecosystem, its features, and how to join the revolution, please visit https://Besc.LLC

About BeanEco

BeanEco is a leading force in blockchain innovation, focused on delivering secure, efficient, and user-centric solutions. With the launch of the BeanEco Smartchain Ecosystem, BeanEco solidifies its place as a pioneer in decentralized trading and investment.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brian Nichols

Support@BESC.LLC

Disclaimer:



This announcement is not directed at any investors or potential investors, and does not constitute an offer to sell — or a solicitation of an offer to buy — any securities, and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The contents here should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.