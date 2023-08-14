The Global Direct Selling Market is forecasted to grow by USD 78.81 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Direct Selling Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484985/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in social media, growing demand for health and wellness products, and rising demand for organic and natural products.



The direct selling market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Single-level marketing

• Multi-level marketing



By Product

• Health and wellness

• Cosmetics and personal care

• Household goods and durables

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on personalized customer experience as one of the prime reasons driving the direct selling market growth during the next few years. Also, emphasis on ethical business practices and expansion into emerging markets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading direct selling market vendors that include Amway Corp., ATOMY Co. Ltd., BELCORP CORPORATE SERVICES S.A.C, BETTERWARE DE MEXICO S.A.P.I. DE C.V, DXN Holdings Bhd, eXp World Holdings Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Medifast Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Netmarble Corp., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., PM International AG, Primerica Inc., Scentsy GB PTY Ltd., Telecom Plus PLC, Tupperware Brands Corp., USANA Health Science Inc., and Vorwerk Deutschland Stiftung and Co. KG. Also, the direct selling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

