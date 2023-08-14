The Global Payment Processing Solutions Market is forecasted to grow by USD 63.48 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.18% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payment Processing Solutions Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484982/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the payment processing solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high adoption of contactless payment solutions, growing e-commerce sales and internet penetration globally, and rising financial inclusion globally.



The payment processing solutions market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premises



By Method

• Credit card

• Debit card

• E-wallet

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing financial inclusion globally as one of the prime reasons driving the payment processing solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of cross-border transactions globally and growing number of mergers and acquisitions related to payment processing solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading payment processing solutions market vendors that include ACI Worldwide Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Block Inc., BlueSnap Inc., CCBill LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finix Payments Inc., Fiserv Inc., Global Payments Inc., Mastercard Inc., MIH PayU BV, One97 Communications Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Paysafe Ltd., PhonePe Pvt. Ltd., Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd., Secure Payment Systems Inc., Stripe Inc., Visa Inc., and Worldline SA. Also, the payment processing solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

