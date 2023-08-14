The Global Traction Control System Market is forecasted to grow by USD 10.84 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Traction Control System Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484980/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the traction control system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by robust demand for autonomous vehicles, increased spending of customers on advanced features, and partnership and collaboration among players.



The traction control system market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Electric linkage

• Mechanical linkage



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as one of the prime reasons driving the traction control system market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for commercial vehicles and robust demand for EVs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the traction control system market covers the following areas:

• Traction control system market sizing

• Traction control system market forecast

• Traction control system market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading traction control system market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AISIN CORP., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kendrion NV, Knorr Bremse AG, MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., RaceTronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, Wabtec Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the traction control system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

