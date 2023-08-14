The Global Impact Investing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 503.95 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.22% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Impact Investing Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484978/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the impact investing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in awareness regarding social and environmental challenges, government support and policies to promote impact investing, and a rise in investment in renewable energy.



The impact investing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Institutional investor

• Individual investor

• Others



By Sector

• Education

• Agriculture

• Healthcare

• Energy



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in millennial impact investing as one of the prime reasons driving the impact investing market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in demand for impact investment products and an increase in collaboration among impact investors, government, and other stakeholders will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading impact investing market vendors that include Aavishkaar Group, Acumen Fund Inc., Apex Group Ltd., Bain Capital LP, BlueOrchard Finance Ltd., Bridges Fund Management Ltd., LAVCA, LeapFrog Investments Group Ltd., M and G plc, Manulife Financial Corp., Morgan Stanley, Omidyar Network Services LLC, Reinvestment Fund, Root Capital Inc., Sarona Asset Management Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Triodos Bank N.V., Unitus Capital, VESTERGAARD SARL, and Vital Capital. Also, the impact investing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

