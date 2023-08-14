Global Indwelling Catheters Market Poised to Reach USD 15.3 Billion by 2033: Redefining Patient Care, Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide revenue from the indwelling catheters market stands at US$ 7.7 Billion in 2022 ,The global indwelling catheters market is expected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2033.



The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections (UTIs), bladder cancer, and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Indwelling catheters are used to drain urine from the bladder when a person is unable to do so independently. They are also used to monitor urine output and to administer medication.

Executive Summary

The global indwelling catheters market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by rising incidences of urinary incontinence, aging demographics, and advancements in medical technologies. Indwelling catheters play a crucial role in providing effective urinary management for patients who require long-term catheterization.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global indwelling catheters market, highlighting key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

Introduction

Indwelling catheters, also known as Foley catheters, are medical devices inserted into the bladder to drain urine. They are commonly used in patients with urinary retention, post-surgery recovery, or those requiring continuous urine drainage. The global indwelling catheters market has expanded with the development of minimally invasive catheterization techniques, improved materials, and patient-friendly designs.

Market Overview

The global indwelling catheters market is characterized by the following factors:

Aging Population : The increasing geriatric population is a significant driver for the indwelling catheters market, as older adults are more prone to urinary issues and require long-term catheterization.

The increasing geriatric population is a significant driver for the indwelling catheters market, as older adults are more prone to urinary issues and require long-term catheterization. Urinary Disorders : The rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, neurogenic bladder, and other urinary disorders contributes to the demand for indwelling catheters.

The rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, neurogenic bladder, and other urinary disorders contributes to the demand for indwelling catheters. Technological Advancements: Innovations such as antimicrobial coatings, improved materials, and user-friendly designs enhance the performance and patient experience of indwelling catheters.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of UTIs: UTIs are one of the most common infections in the world. They are caused by bacteria that enter the urinary tract through the urethra. Indwelling catheters can increase the risk of UTIs, as they provide a direct pathway for bacteria to enter the bladder. However, indwelling catheters are often necessary for people who are unable to empty their bladders independently.

Increasing prevalence of UTIs: UTIs are one of the most common infections in the world. They are caused by bacteria that enter the urinary tract through the urethra. Indwelling catheters can increase the risk of UTIs, as they provide a direct pathway for bacteria to enter the bladder. However, indwelling catheters are often necessary for people who are unable to empty their bladders independently.

Bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men and the eighth most common cancer in women. Indwelling catheters are often used to drain urine from the bladder during and after treatment for bladder cancer. Benign prostatic hyperplasia: BPH is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland. It is a common condition in men over the age of 50. Indwelling catheters are often used to drain urine from the bladder in men with BPH.

Market Restraints

Infection risks: Indwelling catheters can increase the risk of infection, such as UTIs. This is because they provide a direct pathway for bacteria to enter the bladder.

Infection risks: Indwelling catheters can increase the risk of infection, such as UTIs. This is because they provide a direct pathway for bacteria to enter the bladder.

Indwelling catheters can also lead to other complications, such as urethral stricture, bladder stones, and hydronephrosis. Cost: Indwelling catheters can be expensive, especially for long-term use.

Market Players

Some of the key players in the global indwelling catheters market include:

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast

Medtronic

ConvaTec, Inc

Sterimed Group

Becton, Dickinson and Company

McKesson Medical and many more

Recent Developments

Baxter International Inc. announced in 2023 that it had received FDA approval for its new SureSite SmartBall Foley Catheter. The SureSite SmartBall catheter is equipped with a sensor that can detect the presence of bacteria in the urine.

Baxter International Inc. announced in 2023 that it had received FDA approval for its new SureSite SmartBall Foley Catheter. The SureSite SmartBall catheter is equipped with a sensor that can detect the presence of bacteria in the urine.

B. Braun Melsungen AG announced in 2022 that it had launched its new UroPro Guard catheter. The UroPro Guard catheter is coated with an antimicrobial agent that helps to prevent the growth of bacteria. This can help to reduce the risk of UTIs.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced in 2021 that it had acquired Bard Medical, a company that specializes in indwelling catheters. The acquisition will allow Becton, Dickinson and Company to expand its portfolio of indwelling catheters and to better meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals.

Market Segmentation

The global indwelling catheters market can be segmented based on various factors:

Product Type : This includes two-way Foley catheters, three-way Foley catheters, and others, each designed for specific medical needs.

: This includes two-way Foley catheters, three-way Foley catheters, and others, each designed for specific medical needs. Material : Indwelling catheters are made from materials such as silicone, latex, and hydrogel-coated materials, offering different properties and benefits.

: Indwelling catheters are made from materials such as silicone, latex, and hydrogel-coated materials, offering different properties and benefits. End-User: The market is segmented by end-users, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare settings.

Regional Analysis

The indwelling catheters market spans regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Market dynamics vary across regions due to differences in healthcare infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and patient demographics.

Market Opportunities

Development of new technologies : There are a number of new technologies being developed that could improve the safety and efficacy of indwelling catheters. These include catheters that are coated with antimicrobial agents to prevent infection, catheters that are made of biodegradable materials that can be absorbed by the body, and catheters that are equipped with sensors to monitor urine output and to detect infections.

Growing demand in emerging markets : The demand for indwelling catheters is growing in emerging markets, such as China, India, and Brazil. This is due to the increasing prevalence of UTIs, bladder cancer, and BPH in these countries.

: The demand for indwelling catheters is growing in emerging markets, such as China, India, and Brazil. This is due to the increasing prevalence of UTIs, bladder cancer, and BPH in these countries. Increased government funding: Governments in a number of countries are increasing funding for research and development of indwelling catheters. This is being done in order to improve the safety and efficacy of the devices and to make them more affordable.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

