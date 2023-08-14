The Global Caraway Seeds Market is forecasted to grow by USD 785.09 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Caraway Seeds Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484976/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the caraway seeds market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness about the health benefits of caraway seeds, the rising popularity of ethnic cuisines, and wide reach through organized retailing.



The caraway seeds market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Cosmetic and personal care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Type

• Powder

• Whole seed



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing application of caraway seeds in pharmaceuticals as one of the prime reasons driving the caraway seeds market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing prominence of private-label brands and the growing adoption of caraway seeds in Western countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the caraway seeds market covers the following areas:

• Caraway seeds market sizing

• Caraway seeds market forecast

• Caraway seeds market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading caraway seeds market vendors that include Agricola international, AVO Werke August Beisse GmbH, Delta Spices Egy Co., Good Life Organic, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., Nordic Caraway Oy, Salem Botanicals, SMJ EXPORTS PVT. LTD., and The Great American Spice Co. Also, the caraway seeds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484976/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________