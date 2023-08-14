The Global Latte Powder Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,172.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Latte Powder Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484975/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the latte powder market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumption of coffee globally, growing demand for readymade and easy-to-use products, and changing consumer preferences and lifestyle.



The latte powder market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Packaging

• Sachets

• Glass bottles

• Retail packaging



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for artisanal and craft latte powders as one of the prime reasons driving the latte powder market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions and the increasing number of flavor innovations in latte powder will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the latte powder market covers the following areas:

• Latte powder market sizing

• Latte powder market forecast

• Latte powder market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading latte powder market vendors that include Caffe Nero Group Ltd, Coconut Cloud CO, David Rio, ITO EN Ltd., jacobs DOUWE EGBERTS B.V., Joya Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lakanto, Navitas LLC, Neel Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Puro Gusto Ltd., Starbucks Corp., Sweet Revolution Ltd., Tavalon, Tea Forte, TSUJIRI, and Yen Chuan International Co. Ltd.. Also, the latte powder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

