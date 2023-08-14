The Global Oil Refining Market is forecasted to grow by USD 121.92 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.42% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil Refining Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484974/?utm_source=GNW



The market is driven by surging demand for refined fuel, a growing aviation industry, and increased investments in the construction industry.



The oil refining market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Light distillates

• Middle distillates

• Fuel oil

• Others



By Fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Kerosene

• LPG

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of modular mini refineries as one of the prime reasons driving the oil refining market growth during the next few years. Also, the expansion of downstream infrastructure worldwide and the upgrade of oil refineries to meet petroleum product demand will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the oil refining market covers the following areas:

• Oil refining market sizing

• Oil refining market forecast

• Oil refining market industry analysis



Several leading oil refining market vendors include Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Alexandria Petroleum Co., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Essar Global Fund Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gazprom Nedra LLC, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait Petroleum Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., PJSC LUKOIL, Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, Valero Energy Corp., and CTCI Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

