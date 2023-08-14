The Global Automotive Plastics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 13.48 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Plastics Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484973/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive plastics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, automotive plastic companies getting acquired by automakers, and robust growth of automotive industry.



The automotive plastics market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Polypropylene

• Polyurethane

• Polyvinyl chloride

• Polyamide and others



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial vehicle

• Electric vehicle



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive plastics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in R and D by automotive plastic vendors and advancements in material technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive plastics market covers the following areas:

• Automotive plastics market sizing

• Automotive plastics market forecast

• Automotive plastics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive plastics market vendors that include AGC Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Berghof GmbH, Borealis AG, BOS GmbH and Co. KG, Cascade Engineering, CIE Automotive SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Covestro AG, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Nifco Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., Nolato AB, Novares Group SA, Polystar Technologies LLC., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Weber GmbH and Co. KG, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.. Also, the automotive plastics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

