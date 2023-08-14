The Global Graph Database Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7400.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graph Database Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484971/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the graph database market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by lack of standardization and programming flexibility, lack of trained employee, and slower adoption.



The graph database market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Type

• RDF

• LPG



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased demand for low-latency queries as one of the prime reasons driving the graph database market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion of internet of things (IoT) and connected devices and growing adoption of real-time analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the graph database market covers the following areas:

• Graph database market sizing

• Graph database market forecast

• Graph database market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading graph database market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., ArangoDB Inc., DataStax Inc., Dgraph, Franz Inc, InfluxData Inc., JanusGraph , Memgraph Ltd, Microsoft Corp., Neo4j Inc., Ontotext USA Inc., Oracle Corp., Redis Ltd. , Stardog Union Inc., TigerGraph, and vesoft inc. Also, the graph database market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

