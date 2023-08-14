The Global Convenience Stores Market is forecasted to grow by USD 806.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Convenience Stores Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484970/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the convenience stores market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for convenient food products, rapid urbanization and rising consumer spending, and rising promotions, including bundled prices, volume discounts, and seasonal sales.



The convenience stores market is segmented as below:

By Ownership

• Independent retailer

• Retail chain



By Type

• Traditional convenience store

• Mini convenience store

• Hyper convenience store

• Expanded convenience store

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in demand for private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the convenience stores market growth during the next few years. Also, scan and go pay system and omnichannel capabilities to support department stores. will lead to sizable growth in the market.

The report on the convenience stores market covers the following areas:

• Convenience stores market sizing

• Convenience stores market forecast

• Convenience stores market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading convenience stores market vendors that include Alimentation Couche Tard Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BP Plc, Caseys General Stores Inc., EG Group, Heineken NV, ITOCHU Corp., Krause Group, Kwik Trip, Magnit, Mitsubishi Corp, Murphy USA Inc., Parkland Fuel Corp., PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, Retail Group N.V., Royal Farms, Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., Sheetz Inc., and Walmart Inc. Also, the convenience stores market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

