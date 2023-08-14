The Global AI Governance Market is forecasted to grow by USD 520771.88 th during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.64% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AI Governance Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484968/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the AI governance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of AI technologies across industries, growing concerns about bias, fairness, and ethical implications of AI, and rising demand for transparency, explainability, and accountability in AI systems.



The AI governance market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Government and defense

• Healthcare and life sciences

• BFSI

• Retail

• Others



By Component

• Solution

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of enterprise AI by SMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the AI governance market growth during the next few years. Also, collaborations between academia, industry, and policymakers for AI governance research and enhanced focus on stakeholder engagement and public participation in shaping AI governance policies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the AI governance market covers the following areas:

• AI governance market sizing

• AI governance market forecast

• AI governance market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading AI governance market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Ataccama Corp., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., H2O.ai Inc., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kyndi Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., pymetrics Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SparkCognition Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and ZestFinance Inc.. Also, the AI governance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

