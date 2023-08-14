The Global Asset Performance Management Market is forecasted to grow by USD 14356.91 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.73% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Asset Performance Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484967/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the asset performance management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid adoption of asset management software and growing importance of asset tracking, increasing need to comply with asset performance management standards, and expansion of IT infrastructure.



The asset performance management market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Energy and utilities

• Oil and gas

• Manufacturing

• Government and public sector

• Others



By Component

• Solution

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of cloud-based asset performance management services as one of the prime reasons driving the asset performance management market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid proliferation of bring your own device (BYOD) policy and evolution of internet of things (IoT) and a rapidly growing number of IoT devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the asset performance management market covers the following areas:

• Asset performance management market sizing

• Asset performance management market forecast

• Asset performance management market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis includes ABB Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Bentley Systems Inc., Detechtion Technologies, DNV Group AS, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH, Nexus Global Business Solutions Inc., Operational Sustainability LLC, Oracle Corp., Plasma Computing Group Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

