Dubai, UAE, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZORIXchange Appoints Dilys Cheng as New CEO, Paving the Way for Gender Diversity in the Crypto Industry ZORIXchange, a foremost player in the crypto exchange sector, is excited to announce the appointment of Dilys Cheng as its new Chief Executive Officer. This move not only signifies a pivotal moment in the company's commitment to gender diversity but also marks a significant stride in an industry that has historically been male-dominated.



Coming from Nantou Taiwan, Cheng's journey to CEO status faced unique obstacles. Her indigenous roots and personal drive fueled her trajectory. After excelling in education, she secured a role in a prominent bank, which became a turning point in her career.

Cheng's exposure to cumbersome traditional banking processes ignited her passion for streamlining financial ecosystems. This aspiration converged with blockchain's potential, driving her mission.



With a rich background in finance, Cheng leveraged her expertise in fiat exchanges and blockchain to revolutionize compliance in crypto exchanges. Her tenure as the former director of Asia Blockchain Accelerator displayed her prowess, aiding startups' global expansion through blockchain adoption.



In a statement filled with anticipation, David Pan, the Founder of ZORIXchange said, “We are thrilled to welcome Dilys Cheng as our CEO. Her innovative spirit and commitment to inclusivity align perfectly with our vision at ZORIXchange. We are confident that her fresh perspective and fearless leadership will guide us to the new horizons of the crypto world.”



Founded in 2022, ZORIXchange is a licensed and regulated global crypto exchange and has already reached a daily trading volume of 14M. With a visionary outlook, Cheng aims to bridge compliance gaps while making crypto exchanges inclusive, user-friendly, and accessible. She places a strong emphasis on gender equality, considering the challenges women face in male-dominated spaces. Drawing from her personal experiences, Cheng is a staunch advocate for work-life balance, merit-based recognition, and flexible work arrangements, ensuring women can seamlessly juggle their professional and personal lives.



Dilys Cheng, the newly appointed CEO of ZORIXchange, remarked, “As we progress technologically, it's imperative that our cultural evolution keeps pace.”



Cheng's leadership signifies not just gender empowerment but also highlights the significance of diversity for innovation. By stepping into this role, she encourages collaboration among varying perspectives and backgrounds, vital for navigating industry complexities. Her journey is a testament to cultural and technological advancement, inspiring change while making waves in the crypto world.



About ZORIXchange

ZORIXchange offers a compliant, transparent, and user-friendly platform for trading, investing, and storing digital assets. ZORIXchange, which has offices in Dubai, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore, taking it closer to its goal of making crypto accessible and inclusive for everyone.



With multi-layered security measures, comparable to those used by banks and financial institutions, the platform aims to prioritize user safety. Additionally, ZORIXchange offers a range of innovative products and services tailored to meet the needs of our partners, enabling them to thrive in the ever-evolving crypto industry.



ZORIXchange holds licenses from the US Money Services Business (MSB), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and the Central Bank of Lithuania. The company is also in the process of acquiring licenses in other regions to cater to its growing international clientele. At its core, ZORIXchange is committed to reshaping traditional finance and building an ecosystem that is beneficial for all.



