Local Blitz Focuses on Results and Transparency as an Indianapolis SEO Company

Local Blitz, a digital marketing agency, with offices in San Diego, CA, and Indianapolis, IN, is focused on ensuring results and transparency when providing search engine optimization (SEO) services. They understand that some clients have had unpleasant experiences with other agencies. Thus, they always make accountable return on investment (ROI) and transparency their focus. It is their belief that in addition to their focus on results, it is this focus on transparency that has enabled them to build an Indianapolis SEO company that is distinctive from other SEO agencies.

Nick Bennett, co-founder of Local Blitz, says, “So, what is the solution for getting results as an SEO company? While there's a lot that goes into it, we have built processes as an SEO agency that surround the idea of transparency and allow our clients to fully determine ROI with SEO. The reality is that SEO is a moving target and what works today may not work tomorrow. Some of the foundational concepts still apply but things are always evolving. This is exactly why as an SEO company, we understand that every client's needs are different. With this in mind, we focus on putting together custom SEO solutions that prioritize getting long-term results for our loyal clients.”

In the same way that their San Diego SEO expert professionals have been doing, the SEO process they provide in Indianapolis goes through a number of phases, which are the: discovery phase, strategy / communication phase, implementation phase, project kickoff phase, and reporting and review phase.

In the discovery phase, they start by ensuring that they have identified the key performance indicators (KPIs) for each particular client. For most clients, lead generation is the key to determining whether an SEO campaign is working or not. Other clients may be more interested in online sales or website traffic where they are selling ad space. Whatever the needs of the client, Local Blitz will ensure that the high-level KPIs are identified during the discovery phase.

In the strategy / communication phase, they will focus on explaining the basics of the strategy to be used for the client. This will involve various kinds of deliverables and each client is unique with regards to how involved with the process they want to be. What is important is that the client understands what will be done at every step of the way.

The next step is the implementation phase where the Local Blitz team starts working on all the action items for the client that they have previously communicated. The project kickoff phase is when they make sure that the client comprehends exactly what to expect during the implementation and what will be reported to them.

In the reporting and review phase, Local Blitz will provide monthly reports to the client with regards to the KPIs to show if there have been gains that have been achieved. The client will also be allowed to understand if there are any potential opportunities. Since SEO is a moving target, Local Blitz will be regularly researching on the most advanced tactics to achieve the results desired by the client.

Started in 2009, Local Blitz is a digital marketing agency with a group of SEO professionals who are committed to remaining well-informed on the latest SEO developments. They always strive to provide the best value to customers by developing digital sales funnels for them, whether they are small or mid-sized businesses. They offer their SEO services to companies that don’t have the ability to establish their own digital marketing services but know the importance of SEO. Local Blitz has been getting highly positive reviews from clients in a wide range of niches, including automotive, e-commerce, real estate, etc.

Those who are looking for an Indianapolis SEO company can visit the Local Blitz website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday. Those who want to check out the latest developments on Local Blitz can visit their media room at https://www.pressadvantage.com/organization/local-blitz2.

