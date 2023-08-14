The Sex Reassignment Surgery Market is forecasted to grow by USD 125.78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sex Reassignment Surgery Market in US" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484966/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the sex reassignment surgery market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of people opting for sex change surgeries in the US, favorable government policies for sex reassignment, and increasing insurance coverage for sex reassignment surgical procedures.



The sex reassignment surgery market in US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Male to female

• Female to male



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics



This study identifies the rising awareness among the transgender population about sex reassignment surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the sex reassignment surgery market growth in US during the next few years. Also, the surge in social acceptance of the LGBTQ community and growing expert opinions on the medical necessity of gender transition will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the sex reassignment surgery market covers in US the following areas:

• Sex reassignment surgery market sizing in US

• Sex reassignment surgery market forecast in US

• Sex reassignment surgery market industry analysis in US



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sex reassignment surgery market in US vendors that include Boston Childrens Hospital, Boston Medical Center, Cedars Sinai Health System, CNY Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Cornell University, Denver Health, Harvard University, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Mass General Brigham Inc., Moein Surgical Arts, Northwestern University, Oregon Health and Science University, Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester, Regents of the University of Michigan, Stanford University, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp., The Regents of the University of California, The University of Utah, and Transgender Surgery Institute. Also, the sex reassignment surgery market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484966/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________